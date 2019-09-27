< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> (KTVU)</strong> - An all-girls Catholic school in San Jose has launched an external investigation into reports of sexual abuse by teachers over the past several decades. </p><p>Last year Presentation High School was hit with dozens of allegations made by former students that school administrators did not act on their complaints of sexual abuse by teachers and staff. </p><p>The victims say they're still hoping for real justice, but they believe the investigation is a good first step toward getting it. </p><p>Survivor Kathryn Leehane said, "It's absolutely a critical step in the right direction. It's something I and thousands of community members have been asking for, for about two years."</p><p>Leehane is one of nearly 40 accusers who have come forward alleging abuse by 15 teachers and coaches over a period of 40 years. </p><p>Attorney Ken Turek is representing another accuser and questions the timing of the investigation since a new law impacting the statute of limitations is on the horizon. </p><p>"There's a part of me that applauds this and thinks it's really good. But there's also a part of me that says there may be an ulterior motive that's not being explained," Turek said. </p><p>New school president Holly Elkins issued the following statement, "This external investigation is the right thing for Presentation to do right now to get an impartial picture of what happened in the past so we can support survivors, protect and keep our students safe and help our community heal." <br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/a-time-to-heal-during-gilroy-s-national-night-out" title="A time to heal during Gilroy's National Night Out" data-articleId="430993876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The city of Gilroy hosted its National Night Out event Tuesday after it was postponed two months ago following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. KTVU's Azenith Smith reports law enforcement and the community came together for a night of healing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A time to heal during Gilroy's National Night Out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:21PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:22PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Gilroy hosted National Night Out on Tuesday night. The annual event was originally planned for August but was postponed after the Garlic Festival shooting . The night was an opportunity for law enforcement and the community to come together and heal. City leaders said the event was bigger than ever stretching several city blocks.</p><p>National Night Out kicked off with a prayer, a moment of silence and a song about healing. </p><p>Back on July 28, the town of Gilroy was changed forever. Its beloved garlic festival was shaken after a 19-year-old opened fire on the festival ground, injuring several people and killing three festival-goers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/new-mental-health-sf-measure-could-be-on-ballot-next-march" title="New Mental Health SF measure could be on ballot next March" data-articleId="430979519" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/New_Mental_Health_SF_measure_could_be_on_0_7683505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/New_Mental_Health_SF_measure_could_be_on_0_7683505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/New_Mental_Health_SF_measure_could_be_on_0_7683505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/New_Mental_Health_SF_measure_could_be_on_0_7683505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/New_Mental_Health_SF_measure_could_be_on_0_7683505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco lawmakers are fine-tuning a ballot measure that promises to address the city's chronic shortage of adequate mental health services. KTVU's Christien Kafton reports city supervisors behind the measure hope to have it on the ballot by nex" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Mental Health SF measure could be on ballot next March</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christien Kafton, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:00PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:41PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco law makers are tweaking a mental health care measure before they put it before voters.</p><p>The supervisors who are writing the measure, say they're going to delay the vote to make changes to Mental Health SF so it can help those who need it most.</p><p>The supervisors said the compromises to the proposal, dubbed Mental Health SF, came after weeks of meeting with Mayor London Breed over concerns that she had about the proposal and the city's Department of Public Health.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/deadline-for-new-real-id-now-one-year-away" title="Deadline for new Real ID now one year away" data-articleId="430979388" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Deadline_for_Real_ID_just_one_year_away_0_7683520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Deadline_for_Real_ID_just_one_year_away_0_7683520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Deadline_for_Real_ID_just_one_year_away_0_7683520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Deadline_for_Real_ID_just_one_year_away_0_7683520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Deadline_for_Real_ID_just_one_year_away_0_7683520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In one year, those who don't have the new federal compliant Real ID driver's license or identification card will not be able to fly unless they have a valid passport." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deadline for new Real ID now one year away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Vacar, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 05:59PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:00PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In one year, those who don't have the new federal compliant Real ID driver's license or identification card will not be able to fly unless they have a valid passport. </p><p>At best, it will be an overwhelming and likely impossible task for the California Department of Motor Vehicles because so many have not applied for theIR new card. </p><p>The roots of the Real ID go back to the 911 attacks. In 2005, Uncle Sam enacted the law requiring driver's licenses to meet technical and documentary proof requirements in person. After granting an extension to some states, including California, Oct. 1, 2020 is the absolute deadline. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/nixon-era-whistleblower-weighs-in-on-trump-impeachment-inquiry-process"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_20191002055406"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nixon-era whistleblower weighs in on Trump impeachment inquiry process</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/a-time-to-heal-during-gilroy-s-national-night-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_20191002051814"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A time to heal during Gilroy's National Night Out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-korea-fires-projectiles-days-before-resuming-us-talks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/GettyImages-1152907593%20THUMB_1569978864011.jpg_7683299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump meet on the south side of the DMZ separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. 