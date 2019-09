- Investigators believe a deadly fire at an adult novelty store in San Jose on Sunday evening was intentionally set.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at Craze 4 Toys Adult Superstore on East Santa Clara Street.

Mykala Grant was staffing the counter at the City Fish restaurant, located just across the street.

She said initially customers and employees thought there was an active shooter with a hostage situation. But investigators say an arson suspect was armed with a sledgehammer and had threatened to burn down the building.

"The fire just kept getting bigger. And we were like, 'oh, that's a fire.' And it started to cover the whole street," Grant said.

The adult store sits on the ground floor next to AK's Mini Market with apartments above.

Witnesses say a man who they believe was an employee at one of the stores set the fire.

"He was mad the whole day. I kicked him out of here too. I told him just go," said Robert Ocean. "You could tell he was going through some stuff.

Fire officials believe the suspect who started the fire also lost his life in the blaze.

"We did after the fire was under control, find a body in the basement," Captain Mitch Matlow said. "We don't know if that was the person who was making the threats, but we suspect that it was."

Four firefighters were injured during operations and rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators have no released information about the point of orgin the origin for the fire or why the suspect wanted to destroy the business.