- The man charged in the attack on a woman outside her San Francisco condo in August remains in jail without bail following a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

A San Francisco judge ordered 25-year-old Austin James Vincent to remain behind bars on charges of false imprisonment, attempted residential burglary, battery and a new charge from the district attorney's office of making criminal threats.

The decision came after his alleged victim tearfully described the attack in the lobby of his building on Aug. 13 that was captured on surveillance video.

Vincent surrendered to authorities on Aug. 19 after new assault allegations surfaced, but those charges were later dropped.

The San Francisco Public Defender's Office was able to prove that Vincent was in Southern California at that time of the incident receiving substance abuse treatment and that the victims in the case wrongly identified him.

However, a judge ordered Vincent to remain in custody on the charges brought against him in the condo attack.

Vincent is due back in court on Oct. 1.

Bay City News reporter Daniel Montes contributed to this report