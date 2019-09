- The father of an 11-year-old boy who died in a boating accident near Angel Island over the weekend is facing manslaughter charges, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The mishap happened on Sunday night along the Raccoon Strait, the body of water between Tiburon and Angel Island.

Investigators believe Javier Burillo, a wealthy Mexican developer, was driving the boat while intoxicated and possibly hit a swell, which sent his sons, ages 11 and 27, overboard.

Tiburon police believe the brothers were hit by the boat, as Burillo tried to pull them from the water.

The 11-year-old was killed and his older brother was treated for cuts on his legs.

Burillo was arrested at his home in Belvedere Sunday night and faces charges of vehicular manslaughter during operation of a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel, Tiburon police Chief Michael Cronin said.

"It's a tragedy. We are all heartsick about this," said Cronin. "It's something that, it's every parent's worst nightmare."

Burillo was later released on a $1 million bond Monday.