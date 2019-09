- A man was shot and killed in unincorporated San Jose early Monday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was first reported at 12:06 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart and Rose avenues, sheriff's officials said. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff's officials said deputies attempted to revive the victim, but he died at the scene at about 12:17 a.m.

Deputies didn't immediately find a suspect, but a review of security footage determined the suspect left the scene in a black SUV. No description of the suspect was immediately provided.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Those wishing to remain

anonymous can call (408) 808-4431