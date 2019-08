- Police are looking for answers, after a man was found bloody and unconscious two blocks from the University of California at Berkeley campus Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they have limited information about what happened. An officer was driving down the road on Channing Way near Telegraph Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., when people in the area flagged him down, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White told KTVU.

The victim was found on the ground, unconscious bleeding heavily from his head.

White said it was difficult to determine what caused his injuries. They suspect he was hit with a blunt object or possibly even stabbed but that it doesn't appear he was shot.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted into the trauma unit and listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the attack happened in the area where he was found, which is just blocks away from the MLK Jr. Student Union.

They have not been able to identify the man, who's described as being 40 to 50 years old.

The attack comes on UC Berkeley's move-in day for new students and is prompting police to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and vigilant about their safety.

"Anytime you find someone attacked or injured, it's a concern for us," White said, adding investigators are seeking any information the public can offer about the case.

Investigators said they're also hoping to review surveillance video from businesses in the area.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Berkeley Police Department's homicide unit at 510-981-5741.