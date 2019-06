The Trump Administration announced it will defund medical research that uses fetal tissue from elective abortions.

The decision directly impacts a multi-million dollar HIV research program at UCSF which had a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through June 5th. UCSF officials were informed that there will be no extensions to the contract.

"Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump's Administration," the HHS statement stated Wednesday, "The administration's decision to let the contract with UCSF expire and to discontinue ...research conducted within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) involving the use of human fetal tissue from elective abortion."