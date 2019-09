A man inadvertently set himself on fire in Concord and had to be airlifted to UC Davis Thursday afternoon, according to police.

- A man outside a business spilled gasoline on himself, which ignited during a disturbance, setting himself on fire Thursday afternoon in Concord, officials say.

Concord Police Department was called to a disturbance on the 1100 block of Meadow Lane near Monument Boulevard. Firefighters responded to a medical call at 2:21 p.m.

The victim was airlifted from the scene in a helicopter and taken to University of California at Davis for severe burns.

Police spokesman Cpl. David Petty said the 39-year-old man "was a party to a disturbance and inadvertently spilt gas on himself. Petty said the man's burns were considered non-life threatening.

Police said the incident did not appear to be an act of protest and it was not being investigated as arson.

Bay City News contributed to this report.