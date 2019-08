- A San Francisco judge on Thursday sentenced a man convicted of critically injuring an officer during a hit-and-run in 2017, to a max term of 12 years in prison.

In July, a jury found Willie Flanigan, who is also known as Marquise Johnson, guilty in the crash that left Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel nearly dead. He still has significant brain damage to this day.

UPDATE: Willie Flanagin gets max term of 12+years in state prison in hit-and-run crash that severely injured @SFPD @SFPDTenderloin Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel (pic). @SFDAOffice @GeorgeGascon pic.twitter.com/mlb3QG58P0 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 22, 2019

His conviction drew praise from the police officer's union.

"The jury saw that Willie Flanigan was a dangerous repeat offender who had no regard for others, and they ensured he will be held accountable for his deplorable actions," union president Tony Montoya said in a statement.

Elia Lewin-Tankel was riding his bike when Flanigan ran him over with an SUV.

Flanigan in 2017 gave an exclusive jailhouse interview to KTVU, where he claimed that he suffered from PTSD, fallout he believes from an alleged police beating back in 2014.