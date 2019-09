- Surveillance video at a Richmond gas station helped police capture a suspect accused of kidnapping his Lyft driver and then shooting at him.

Police say the suspect, Marcus Dean, ordered a Lyft last Thursday night and when he got into the vehicle he pulled out a gun and ordered the driver to take him to a gas station convenience store.

While the suspect was inside getting some snacks, the Lyft driver sped off.

Police say that's when Dean came out and started shooting at the car, striking the Lyft driver's vehicle several times. The driver was not injured.

Dean was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.