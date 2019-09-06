A major project, thought to have been completed in 2017, will result in the closure of runways at San Francisco International Airport for repairs initially thought unnecessary.
At any given time, two of the airport's four runways could be out of commission which could result in a serious reduction in capacity.
SFO's west-facing Runway 28L, at 11,381 feet, is one of its two longest strips. The runway is closed for three weeks starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. It's not for an expected 8 to 10-year repaving project, but for a three-week replacement of almost 2,000 feet of its base layer.