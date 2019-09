Marin Co. Sheriff's Dept. has issued a shelter-in-place for a neighborhood in Mill Valley, where there was a "neighbor disturbance". A man is not coming out of a home.

Marin Co. Sheriff's Dept. has issued a shelter-in-place for a neighborhood in Mill Valley, where there was a "neighbor disturbance". A man is not coming out of a home.

- Marin County Sheriff's Department has lifted a shelter-in-place for Mill Valley that was ordered Thursday afternoon after some type of "neighbor disturbance."

Residents in the area of 47 N. Knoll Road were asked to shelter-in-place until further notice following the disturbance at 1:11 p.m.

By 5:43 p.m., after more than two hours, the order was lifted by the sheriff's office. Officials said a male suspect, originally reported as not exiting a home, had actually evaded authorities before a perimeter was set up.

Officials did not offer further details as to what the disturbance was.