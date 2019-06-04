It's been a big couple of days for Cal Baseball as the MLB draft got underway this week.
On Monday, as expected, first baseman Andrew Vaughn was selected very early on in the draft. The Santa Rosa native was picked third overall by the Chicago White Sox.
On Twitter, Cal Baseball noted the significance of the pick for the program and expressed its excitement for Vaughn saying, "As the No. 3 overall selection, Andrew Vaughn becomes the highest drafted player in the history of Cal Baseball ... Congrats Vaughnie!!!!"