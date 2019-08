- Parents if you're in desperate need of a night out or a "staycation" mark your calendar for Sept. 14.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is hosting its first-ever adult sleepover, which means the kids are going to grandma and grandpa's house.

The aquarium is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a 1980s themed slumber party. It's called "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of Seaweed): An ’80s Sleepover Party,” a nod to the 1983 Eurythmics song, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Tickets cost $175 for non-members and $150 for aquarium members. They're on the high-end but it includes a build-your-own-taco dinner, an ice cream sundae bar, alcohol, and breakfast in the morning.

Plus, you get to choose where you sleep. There are four designated sleep areas which include the Open Sea, Jellies, Ocean’s Edge and Enchanted Kelp Forest exhibitions.

The event is for people aged 21 and up, so leave the kids at home. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and lasts until 8:30 a.m. the following morning.