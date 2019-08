- The Montgomery BART Station in San Francisco was closed Wednesday morning due to a major medical emergency.

The transit agency tweeted around 10:22 a.m. that the incident resulted in delays on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

SFFD firefighters are at Montgomery to help crews with the ongoing major medical emergency.



Montgomery Station is closed. Service between West Oakland and Powell remain suspended in both directions. https://t.co/Jt1G4aKynK — SFBART (@SFBART) August 7, 2019

Service between West Oakland and Powell was suspended in both directions.

BART officials later tweeted at 10:47 a.m. that service was being restored and the Montgomery Station had been cleared.

The person involved was transported to a medical facility.