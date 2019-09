- A mountain lion was spotted in Millbrae on Monday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The cougar was spotted in the area of Hacienda Way and Bertocchi Lane around 8 p.m., sheriff's officials said. The lion ran into a wooded hillside after being spotted west of the intersection and no other sightings

were reported.

According to sheriff's officials, the lions are often solitary animals who avoid contact with humans. Other sightings have been recently reported in San Francisco and near the junction of state Highway 92 and

Interstate Highway 280.