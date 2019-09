- Opening statements in the trial of a Hillsborough heiress charged in arranging the 2016 murder of her children's father, has been delayed again.

A judge pushed the start of the trial to next Monday after the arrest of defendant Olivier Adella, who was supposed to testify as a prosecution witness.

UPDATE: Opening statements in trial for Tiffany Li & Kaveh Bayat delayed again until next Monday after arrest of defendant Olivier Adella, who will no longer testify as prosecution witness & is now back in custody, per @sanmateoco DA, which plans to set aside Adella’s plea deal pic.twitter.com/etMVetaREs — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 16, 2019

The San Mateo County district attorney’s office revoked its plea deal with Adella after he allegedly contacted a defense witness through Instagram.

Adella was set to testify against real estate heiress Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat who are both charged in the shooting death of Li's ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, of 27-year-old Keith Green.

Green was first reported missing by his roommate on April 28. Investigators said hikers found his cell phone in Golden Gate Park the next day, and his body on May 11, along Highway 101 in Sonoma County, near Healdsburg.

Prosecutors say Li, who's out on a $35 million bail had arranged his death because she feared she'd lose custody of their two children.