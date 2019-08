- The mother of a teen who was murdered 13 years ago in San Francisco still holds out hope that her son's killer will be found.

Paulette Brown says her son, 17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa, was warning people in the area about armed suspects.

Brown says on Aug. 14, 2006, those gunmen turned on her son and killed him.

Every year on the anniversary of Abrakasa's death, she visits the intersection of Grove and Baker streets where the shooting happened.

Brown is asking anyone with information about her son's murder to come forward.

The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.