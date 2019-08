- In two weeks when the Laney College football team scrimmages against Sacramento City College, there will be a few extra observers.

The fifth season of Netflix's "Last Chance U" series will focus on Laney College.

The popular program goes behind the scenes of community college football teams.

The Laney College Eagles are expecting yet another big year, after winning the California Community College Athletic Association Football Championship last season.

The director of the show said he's thrilled to tell stories about the team, the school, and the City of Oakland.