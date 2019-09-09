San Francisco City officials have offered Pacific Gas & Electric $2.5 billion for all of its assets within the city and county, thereby creating the state's third-largest municipal utility behind Los Angeles and Sacramento.
San Francisco wants PG&E's entire electrical system— all lines, poles, towers, transformers, vaults, substations, buildings, inventory, and trucks. It would still rely on and pay PG&E to transmit power on its long-distance transmission lines to San Francisco.
The city has successfully operated a hydroelectric powerplant at Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in the Sierras for over a century supplying power to all city street lights, Muni, schools, City Hall, and many public and private facilities.