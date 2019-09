- Hundreds of Oakland city workers held a rally Wednesday to protest what they say is severe understaffing in the city.

Demonstrators gathered at 14th and Broadway near Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Community leaders and labor unions that represent more than 3,000 City of Oakland workers say they want to bring attention to the 600 vacancies.

They say the transportation, public works, and housing and community development departments are facing the most shortages.

Employees are also working without contracts as talks with the city fell through before the June 30 deadline.