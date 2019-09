- Officers from both Oakland and Berkeley police departments have closed multiple blocks of city streets because of a man armed with an automatic weapon, authorities said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the man is located in the area of 61st and Adeline near the Oakland-Berkeley border.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between 61st street and 62nd street.

AC transit has rerouted bus lines that run through the area.

The public is asked to avoid the area.