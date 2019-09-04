A lawsuit was filed against San Francisco based Lyft on allegations that riders were sexually assaulted or raped by their drivers.

The suit was filed on behalf of 14 women and three victims spoke publicly about what happened to them on Wednesday.

One of the women from the Los Angles area says she was raped for more than five hours in 2018. Gladys says when she hopped into a Lyft, the driver turned off the app, falsely indicating that he had dropped her off.