Winfrey, 65, along with high-profile guests, will bring a full a day of wellness talks to empower audiences to unlock their potential.
The nine-city tour stops at San Francisco's Chase Center on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, at Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
Posted Sep 04 2019 12:26PM PDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 02:42PM PDT
A lawsuit was filed against San Francisco based Lyft on allegations that riders were sexually assaulted or raped by their drivers.
The suit was filed on behalf of 14 women and three victims spoke publicly about what happened to them on Wednesday.
One of the women from the Los Angles area says she was raped for more than five hours in 2018. Gladys says when she hopped into a Lyft, the driver turned off the app, falsely indicating that he had dropped her off.
Posted Sep 04 2019 01:48PM PDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 02:35PM PDT
Officers from both Oakland and Berkeley police departments have closed multiple blocks of city streets because of a man armed with an automatic weapon, authorities said.
According to the Oakland Police Department, the man is located in the area of 61st and Adeline near the Oakland-Berkeley border.
Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between 61st street and 62nd street.
Posted Sep 04 2019 01:21PM PDT
A criminal investigation is underway into a fire at a pet store in Campbell on Wednesday morning after authorities determined the blaze started on the exterior of the building, fire officials said.
Crews responded at 7:02 a.m. to the fire at the Pets and More store at 841 Hamilton Ave., according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
Firefighters by 7:19 a.m. quickly contained the blaze to a corner of the building and a small portion of the roof above that area of the store.