- Oprah Winfrey— in all her glory, is coming to San Francisco and dropping gems on how to live your best life.

The media mogul announced Wednesday she's hitting the road early next year for her "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

Winfrey, 65, along with high-profile guests, will bring a full a day of wellness talks to empower audiences to unlock their potential.

The nine-city tour stops at San Francisco's Chase Center on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, at Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.