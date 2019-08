- Outside Lands kicks off at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Friday, and it's a three-day celebration of everything that is to love about the Bay Area. The perfect blend of music, art, food, wine, and marijuana.

But, before you indulge in all the festivities, there are a bunch of things you need to know.

Festival Hours

Friday, August 9

Festival Gates Open: 11 AM

Music Starts: 12:00 PM

Music Ends: 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 10

Festival Gates Open: 11 AM

Music Starts: 12:00 PM

Music Ends: 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 11

Festival Gates Open: 11:00 AM

Music Starts: 12:00 PM

Music Ends: 9:40 PM

Transportation

Parking is limited around Golden Gate Park. Public transportation, rideshares, and local shuttles are encouraged.

Security

In the wake of the recent mass shooting, there will be tighter security and a heightened police presence. More on that here.

Bag Policy

It's preferred that festival-goers leave the bags at home, however, that's not always possible. Here's what types of bags are permitted into the venue and which are prohibited.

Allowed

Bags and backpacks made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.

Small bags, fanny packs, and purses, smaller than 6” x 8” x 3”

Drawstring bags with only one opening, up to 13” x 16”

Empty hydration packs with a bladder capacity under 2.5L, with no more than two additional pockets

Not Allowed

All other backpacks and large bags with multiple pockets larger than 6” x 8” x 3”

What You Can Bring

Blankets

Two factory-sealed water bottles up to one liter each

Empty drinking container (e.g., Nalgene and Klean Kanteen water bottles)

Binoculars

What You Can't Bring

Brace yourself because the list is long, but for good reason.

All other backpacks and large bags with multiple pockets larger than 6” x 8” x 3”

Weapons of any kind (including pocket knives)

Cannabis

Illegal substances

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)

Glass containers of ANY kind

Cans of ANY kind

Video equipment (including GoPros - no video recording will be allowed)

Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs

Audio recording equipment

Skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles

Bicycles (Not allowed inside festival grounds)

Strollers, wagons or carts of any kind

Hammocks

Fireworks and explosives

Instruments and laser pointers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks of ANY kind, including GoPro sticks

Spray paint, large markers or Aerosol cans

Picnic baskets

Coolers

Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs

Large Inflatables

Tents

Pets (Except animals that assist people with disabilities)

Drones

Totems or flags

Threatening signs or apparel

American Indian Headdresses

No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed

What If You Get Hungry?

There will be plenty of food from some of the best restaurants and food trucks the Bay Area has to offer. To see the full list of food vendors, click here.

What's to Drink?

If you're in the mood for some bubbly or Rosé, Wine Lands has you covered. Festival-goers can choose from 125 different wines crafted at California wineries. Wine can be purchased to taste, by the glass or double-sized portion to go.

Prefer a nice cold brew? Beer Lands is your go-to, with a nice selection of beers from some of the best craft breweries in the Bay Area.

Same Day Re-entry?

There are no in and outs. You may enter the festival gates once each day. However, in special circumstances, there may be exceptions.

Grass Lands 101

You can purchase marijuana this year at multiple locations within Grass Lands. It's the only place you can legally purchase cannabis products at the festival. You must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

What Type of Cannabis Products?

There will be a variety of pre-rolls, flower, edibles, cartridges, and more to choose from.

Where Can You Smoke/Vape?

Smoking or vaping cannabis must be done within the designated “Consumption Areas” in Grass Lands. Cannabis-infused edibles or beverages can be consumed anywhere within Grass Lands.

There are three designated consumption areas within Grass Lands (see map) where you can smoke or vape your purchased cannabis products.

East Consumption Deck

The Grass Lands Stage Consumption Area

West Consumption Deck

Final Tidbits

There are no overnight stays, which means no camping out in Golden Gate Park or sleeping in your car.

Be sure to download the mobile app to build your schedule and plan your route. Lastly, don't forget to register your wristband, just in case it gets lost or damaged.

