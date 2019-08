- It was a full day of tricks and fun at the fourth annual Pedalfest at Jack London Square on Saturday.

The free celebration started at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and featured stunt shows, pedal-powered live music, and great food.

The event was organized by Bike East Bay to promote bicycling and bike-friendly communities.

KTVU's Henry Lee took part in the event and showed off some of his skills, which were quite impressive.

Organizers anticipate more than 20,000 bike lovers and bike-curious people are expected to attend the event.