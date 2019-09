BART's 24th Street station has reopened after a man died on the tracks Thursday evening.

- BART officials said the 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco has reopened following the death of a person on the trackway Thursday evening.

The station was open again as of 9:22 p.m. and trains were stopping there. The station is located at 24th and Mission streets.

BART officials said major delays still exist through San Francisco in the Antioch, Warm Springs, Dublin/Pleasanton, Richmond, San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae and Daly City directions.

BART officials said based on witness accounts the person had entered the trackway voluntarily.

No foul play is suspected, BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter said. She said this was not an accident.

The death prompted BART officials to cancel service from Richmond. The tragedy affected service to other East Bay locations too. Also, trains from Embarcadero station to Balboa Park station in San Francisco were traveling on a single track.

BART evacuated the 24th Street Mission station as part of the response to the major medical emergency.

For the latest on service advisories, check with bart.gov.

24th St. Station has re-opened. Pls expect major delays on SF line in ANTC, DUBL, WARM, RICH, SFO, MLBR and DALY dirs. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 13, 2019