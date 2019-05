- Santa Rosa police continued their search Thursday for a man wanted for stealing a backpack containing a doctoral student’s Ph.D thesis.

Police said a man stole a black backpack containing the thesis from a car parked in the city parking garage on First Street earlier this month.

Video surveillance captured the suspect leaving the garage with the backpack and later exiting the Santa Rosa Plaza mall on a new skateboard

The victim, Miles Woodruff of Brentwood, said he had been competing in the Ironman triathlon in Santa Rosa on May 11, and had parked his car in the parking garage and left it there for the entire day.

Woodruff said the stolen backpack contained a laptop computer that had revision notes and the analysis of his Ph.D thesis on it.

He said he has another copy of the thesis, but not one with the notations from others on the paper.

He's hoping to get ithe thesis back, but knows it's not likely.

"I thnk he threw it all away," he told KTVU on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect should call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.