- San Jose police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Ivan Gonzalez was last seen on Wednesday around 1 p.m. walking away from his home in the 400 block of N. 21st Street.

Gonzalez was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hat, red T-shirt, and basketball shorts with a Superman logo.

He's 5'2" tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.