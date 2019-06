- Fairfield police officers are investigating a shooting that occured late Sunday night at the Arco gas station on North Texas Street.

Officers responded to a call of people fighting and shots fired in the 2300 block of North Texas Street at 11:43 p.m. They arrived and located two gunshot victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

As officers were investigating the incident, police werre notified that another possible victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound walked in to a local emergency room. Officers went to the hospital and confirmed that person, 22 year old Souljah Corbin of Fairfield, was involved in the original incident. Corbin was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The victim has been identified as a 30 year old male Fairfield resident. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Investigators are looking into the motive for the shooting, but do not believe it was a random act.