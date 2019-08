- Police on Wednesday arrested a man for lurking outside windows at an apartment complex in Palo Alto, authorities said.

On July 19, around 2:00 p.m. a Palo Police dispatch center received a report regarding a man prowling in the 600 block of Los Robles Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a man had been peeping into windows at an apartment building in the overnight hours.

Authorities say the suspect focused on windows where young girls lived.

The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Fields of Fremont, was seen on surveillance video prowling on more than a dozen times between July 15 and Aug. 7.

On at least one occasion, Fields masturbated as he was peeping, officials say.

Investigators also learned that Fields had previously lived at the complex.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and faces charges of lewd conduct in a public place and peeping and prowling.