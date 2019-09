- Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday night in Fremont.

According to the Fremont Police Department, Kioni Byrd was last seen near American High School around 8 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black pants with stripes.

Police say she has no history of running away.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts please call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.