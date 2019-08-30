A state legislative committee passed a landmark labor bill that could affect Uber and Lyft drivers by changing their employment status from independent contractors to employees plus many other workers.
Though it has labor support, a lot of other industries are also opposing it as a life or death issue. If passed and signed by the governor, the bill, based on a state Supreme Court ruling last year, would rewrite labor law in a major way.
Michael Bernick, labor lawyer at the Duane Morris law firm in San Francisco, is former Director of the California Employment Development Department. "It's a big an earthquake and as furious a battle in Sacramento as I've seen over the past 40 years. The presumption changes and it becomes more difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors," he said.