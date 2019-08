SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police were searching Friday evening for suspects who fled on foot after a collision near San Francisco's Fort Funston Friday afternoon.

Officers witnessed the collision around 3 p.m. at Skyline Boulevard and Great Highway, police said. One of the vehicles involved had rolled over.

The officers then saw the occupants of the other vehicle get out and run from the scene. Police didn't say how many suspects fled.

The occupant inside the vehicle that rolled over was taken to the hospital for a medical condition, according to police.

Officers were conducting a search in the area for the suspects and the collision remains under investigation.