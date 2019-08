- A Los Alto police officer was hospitalized Monday morning after being exposed to fentanyl while processing evidence.

Firefighters responded to the Los Altos Police Department around 9:45 a.m. after a call came in regarding an officer who felt lightheaded.

Police said three officers were processing evidence when the exposure occurred. All three were found to be asymptomatic, but one reported feeling ill.

KTVU's Maureen Naylor says that officer never lost consciousness, but was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer is listed in stable condition.

Emergency crews isolated the substance in question and quarantined the area. They're currently working with police to make sure the facility is safe to work in again.