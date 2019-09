Over the last six years, Felicia Carr has lost three family members to suicide.

Her cousin and her two nephews were all young, seemingly happy and did not leave notes as to why they took their own lives. Her own daughter also said she had thought about suicide, but Carr was able to intervene and get her help.

Carr, of Pittsburg, was impacted greatly by their sudden deaths and the threat of losing her daughter. She said she received counseling to deal with the trauma, but she wanted to do more to bring attention to the epidemic and hopefully save lives.