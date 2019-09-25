< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story430308889" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430308889" data-article-version="1.0">Power fully restored to Sonoma County after PG&E shutoff</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-430308889" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Power fully restored to Sonoma County after PG&E shutoff&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/power-fully-restored-to-sonoma-county-after-pg-e-shutoff" data-title="Power fully restored to Sonoma County after PG&E shutoff" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/power-fully-restored-to-sonoma-county-after-pg-e-shutoff" addthis:title="Power fully restored to Sonoma County after PG&E shutoff">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> this.playerId="storyPlayer_430308889_430309684_175993"; 25 2019 05:14PM <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/power-fully-restored-to-sonoma-county-after-pg-e-shutoff">James Lanaras </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:04PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-430308889"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:14PM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:15PM PDT</span></p>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANTA ROSA (BCN)</strong> - Sonoma County officials said electric power was fully restored in the county as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, ending PG&E's planned public safety power shutoff that began 12 hours earlier. </p> began 12 hours earlier. </p><p>PG&E said Wednesday afternoon that pending the results of inspections, power should be restored Wednesday evening to all its customers that were included in its power shutoff early Wednesday morning. </p><p>The power outage intended to reduce the risk of wildfires during hot, dry and windy weather impacted approximately 48,200 customers in seven counties, including 1,400 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber's latest safety features include 911 texting, bike lane alerts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Daniel Montes </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday announced several new safety features debuting on the app to help both riders and drivers feel safer.

The new features, which will be rolled out in the coming months, include a 911 text feature, bike lane alerts, ride verification using Bluetooth technology, on-trip reporting and real-time identification checks for drivers.

"It's not just about interpersonal safety, it's also about road safety," said Uber's head of safety products Sachin Kansal. "Safety on the platform is the most important thing." "Safety on the platform is the most important thing."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns" title="Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns" data-articleId="430453042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There have been some life-saving results from a new app in which students report anonymous tips. There have been some life-saving results from a new app in which students report anonymous tips. KTVU's Alyana Gomez reports from Brentwood where school officials say the Say Something app has already saved six lives. School districts across the Bay Area are seeing life-saving results from a new app in which students report anonymous tips. 

It's called Say Something and students are using the app to notify administrators about thoughts of suicide, violence and more. 

The idea isn't new. If you see something, say something. It's a simple message, now in the form of an app, encouraging students to anonymously intervene. Home sales in the Bay Area hit a nine-year low during the month of August, according to new data released Thursday by financial services firm CoreLogic.

The data show that last month, 7,247 homes were sold in the Bay Area, the lowest for that month since August 2010 when just 6,698 homes were sold in the region.

"Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly six percent from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline," Andrew LePage, an analyst with CoreLogic, said in a statement. class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> static-position" href="/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_20190927005939"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_20190927003728"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_20190926234400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> alt="" title="Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_20190101034838"/> </figure> <h3>New data shows Bay Area home sales slip to 9-year low</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/fleet-of-bikes-stolen-from-nonprofit-outside-alameda-elementary-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_20190927003008"/> </figure> <h3>Fleet of bikes stolen from nonprofit outside Alameda elementary school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_20190927005939"/> </figure> <h3>Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_20190927003728"/> </figure> <h3>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 