- Sonoma County officials said electric power was fully restored in the county as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, ending PG&E's planned public safety power shutoff that began 12 hours earlier.

PG&E said Wednesday afternoon that pending the results of inspections, power should be restored Wednesday evening to all its customers that were included in its power shutoff early Wednesday morning.

The power outage intended to reduce the risk of wildfires during hot, dry and windy weather impacted approximately 48,200 customers in seven counties, including 1,400 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties. There were about 700 customers without power in Sonoma County.

Favorable weather conditions enabled PG&E to start inspecting the power lines and making any needed repairs in the North Bay and Sierra Foothill region at 2 p.m., PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The inspections are being made by helicopters and on the ground at Mount St. Helena, Calistoga and over the Napa Valley, Contreras said.