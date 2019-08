- Racist flyers were found on San Jose State University's campus just days before the new school year.

University officials say the flyers were discovered on Aug. 12 and campus police immediately launched an investigation when they were made aware.

The university's 36,000 students weren't notified at the time since the school was not in session, but an email was sent out Tuesday morning alerting them about the situation.

Dr. Kathleen Wong(Lau), diversity chief at San Jose State University, said police and staffers discovered at least six flyers in three locations on campus, nine days before the start of the fall semester on Wednesday.

"We really want to promote what our core values are on campus, rather than promote the messages that are on those flyers," she said.

The flyers are from the "American Identity Movement," which calls itself a non-profit activist fraternal organization.

University officials say the organization has links to the white nationalist movement and that other campuses across the country had similar flyers distributed on the grounds.

The flyers were removed as it violates the school's "time, place, and manner" policy that regulates how information is distributed.

Some students found both the message and the act of placing such materials on campus concerning.

"It really does cause alarm because like I said it's just so much hate going on nowadays," said junior Aurora Vaca. "Like you're always on your feet, you're always on your toes because you're scared that something serious is going to happen."

Another student, Paola Flores, added, "People find it easier to do these types of things. I mean I don't like them. I don't think anybody likes them.

Wong(Lau) says the university wants to stay engaged about those types of issues rather than sweeping them under the rug.

Campus police are investigating who placed the flyers on campus and when it was done adding that it's not an issue of free speech, but rather a violation of university policy.