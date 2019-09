- The number of homeless people riding BART is on the rise, according to data from the transit agency's research department.

The department counted an average of 160 homeless people on board for every 100 cars on weekends from April through June.

That number was 79 during the same time frame in 2018 with the numbers lower on weekdays.

Bart says it's continuing to "push for a regional approach to the homeless crisis and work with the counties we serve."