- Santa Rosa police said more than 20 officers are at locked-down Santa Rosa High School in response to a report Friday that a student was seen on campus with a handgun.

Police said a systematic search is underway but there were no threats of violence and no one has been injured.

In a 10:50 a.m. Nixle alert police said students were sheltered in place. Parents were told to go to the Big Lots store parking lot at 2055 Mendocino Ave. near the school to meet with officers on the scene and for

more information.

Police advised parents not to go to the high school campus.