- A Richmond High School teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.

Israel Lopez, 26, has worked as a physical education teacher at the school since 2017, police said.

Lopez on Wednesday was charged at 2 p.m. Wednesday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for multiple sex offenses, according to police.

Late Tuesday, district spokesman Marcus Walton said Lopez has been placed on leave.

We are saddened and disappointed to learn about this alleged behavior," a statement from district officials said.

"The safety of our students is our top priority, and we will continue working with our community partners to ensure all of the children we serve feel safe and supported," the statement said.

Police said prosecutors charged Lopez with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, who is younger than 16. Lopez was also charged with lewd/lascivious acts on a child for sexual gratification where the child was 14 or 15 years old and the suspect was 10 or more years older than the child, according to police.

Lopez's bail has been set at $400,000.