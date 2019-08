- A Rodeo man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a variety of drugs for sale and a 9mm pistol by investigators with the Contra Costa Costa County Anti-Violence Support Effort who were looking into reports of an illegal gun sale, county sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.

The CASE Team got a warrant and searched the home of 32-year-old James Runkle in the 300 block of California Street on Friday. They allegedly found a handgun, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of heroin and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Runkle was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on $385,000 bail. He remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, and investigators say they've forwarded the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

The CASE Team is an interagency collaboration involving sheriff's deputies, state and federal agents, local police and probation officers. The team was formed in 2011 to reduce violent crime in Contra Costa County.