- The Rolling Stones may have played their last concert at Levi's Stadium.

The Mercury News reports, two members of the tour's production team said, "it's no longer worth the effort.

Last month, the group packed the stadium as part of their 'No Filter' U.S. tour, but now their team is blasting the city for micromanaging and imposing last-minute changes.

Initially, The Rolling Stones planned a pyrotechnics show for their Aug. 18 date, but they had to scrap the concept over Santa Clara County fire regulations.

City Manager Deanna Santana said in a statement to Mercury News that Santa Clara, "has a responsibility to ensure that events comply with building and fire codes."