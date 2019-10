- San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday appointed the new interim District Attorney, a day after veteran DA George Gascon announced his resignation.

She named Suzy Loftus, former San Francisco Police Commission president, to the post. Loftus is currently legal counsel for the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

"We need strong leadership in this office," Breed said. "And I couldn't think of anyone better to appoint to this position."

Friday's announcement was initially set to take place at Portsmouth Square in Chinatown. However, the venue was changed to a nearby restaurant due to a protest by police reform advocates.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association commented on the appointment saying, "We respect Mayor Breed's authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon."

Loftus told KTVU in a prior interview, "When I look at the city I love, I think there's a lot of things we can do better. We can partner with community. We can build a safer city."

On Friday, she said the appointment was unexpected. Loftus said she'll work to represent everyone in the city, including those who support her and those who are protesting her appointment. "And for anyone whose trust I have yet to earn, I will work every day to earn your trust." San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News)

Protesters said they object to Loftus based on her background with the SF Police Officer's Association.

Maria Cristina Gutierrez, with the group Mothers on the March, said she believes the appointment will give Loftus an unfair advantage in the upcoming District Attorney race.

"They planned it altogether, so that she (Loftus) can be appointed and then become the next District Attorney, and the other people don't have a chance to really win," she alleged. "Remember what happened with the mayor; she got appointed and then elected. Because that's how it works.

"By appointing her, they've given her the privilege of getting elected over the other ones," she said.

Breed defended her move to insert Loftus into the position, saying the office is too important to leave vacant. "I don't want to leave the district attorney's office unattended," she said. "That's why we really need to make sure that we have somebody who understands the office and who knows what to do from day one and that's Suzy."

The move now makes Loftus the incumbent, albeit interim one, when she runs for the official position on Nov. 5, which inevitably will give her some recognition and advantage against the three others vying for the position: Nancy Tung, Chesa Boudin and Leif Dautch.

The other candidates in the race are speaking out. Dautch said the move could backfire.

"I don't think it will give her an unfair advantage, because the backlash is going to be swift and sizable. We've been getting new donations and new volunteers. I don't even know who they are," said Dautch.

In a statement, Tung echoed the protesters' sentiments.

"Mayor London Breed appointing her endorsed candidate for District Attorney, just days before people start voting, reeks of cronyism and political backroom deals," she said. "This is a blatant move to inappropriately influence this critically important election, and yet another example of the District Attorney's Office being politicized and used for personal favoritism."

Loftus, a San Francisco native, volunteers at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in city’s Western Addition.

She says her partnership with the nonprofit, which serves underprivileged families started more than ten years ago when she worked as an Assistant San Francisco District Attorney.

Gascon, who's served in the position for the past nine years, will leave his post effective on Oct. 18.

Voters will ultimately decide who will permanently fill the position in the Nov. 5 election.

Bay City News reporter Daniel Montes contributed to this report.