By <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving">KTVU Staff</a>, <a href="mailto:amber.lee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving">Amber Lee, KTVU</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving">Daniel Montes </a>, <a href="mailto:christien.kafton@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving">Christien Kafton, KTVU</a> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:43AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-431300779"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:32PM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:14PM PDT</span></p> src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/SF_Mayor_Breed_appoints_Loftus_as_DA__da_0_7687962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431300779-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF_Mayor_Breed_appoints_Loftus_as_DA__da_0_20191004233247"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431300779-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="loftusbreed_1570237450093.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431300779-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_20191004003338"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431300779-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/SF_Mayor_Breed_appoints_Loftus_as_DA__da_0_7687962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="SF_Mayor_Breed_appoints_Loftus_as_DA__da_0_20191004233247"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News) " title="loftusbreed_1570237450093.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_20191004003338"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431300779');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/SF_Mayor_Breed_appoints_Loftus_as_DA__da_0_7687962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="SF_Mayor_Breed_appoints_Loftus_as_DA__da_0_20191004233247"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News) " title="loftusbreed_1570237450093.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_20191004003338"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving" data-title="Protesters criticize mayor's choice of interim DA" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving" addthis:title="Protesters criticize mayor's choice of interim DA" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-appoints-interim-district-attorney-day-after-gascon-announces-he-s-leaving";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU\x20Staff\x2cAmber\x20Lee\x2c\x20KTVU\x2cDaniel\x20Montes\x20\x20\x2cChristien\x20Kafton\x2c\x20KTVU"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431300779" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU)</strong> - San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday appointed the new interim District Attorney, a day after veteran DA George Gascon announced his resignation. </p> <p>She named Suzy Loftus, former San Francisco Police Commission president, to the post. Loftus is currently legal counsel for the San Francisco Sheriff's Department. </p> <p>"We need strong leadership in this office," Breed said. "And I couldn't think of anyone better to appoint to this position."</p> <p>Friday's announcement was initially set to take place at Portsmouth Square in Chinatown. However, the venue was changed to a nearby restaurant due to a protest by police reform advocates.</p> <p>The San Francisco Police Officers Association commented on the appointment saying, "We respect Mayor Breed's authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon." </p> <p><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/suzy-loftus-receives-early-big-name-endorsements-for-sf-district-attorney-race" target="_blank">Loftus told KTVU in a prior interview</a>, "When I look at the city I love, I think there's a lot of things we can do better. We can partner with community. We can build a safer city."</p> <p>On Friday, she said the appointment was unexpected. Loftus said she'll work to represent everyone in the city, including those who support her and those who are protesting her appointment. "And for anyone whose trust I have yet to earn, I will work every day to earn your trust." <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431300779-431348224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431300779-431348224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/loftusbreed_1570237450093_7688100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>San Francisco Mayor London Breed, appoints Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney of San Francisco, a move that has angered many who say it is unfair so close to the Nov. 5 election. (Bay City News) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p>Protesters said they object to Loftus based on her background with the SF Police Officer's Association. </p> <p>Maria Cristina Gutierrez, with the group Mothers on the March, said she believes the appointment will give Loftus an unfair advantage in the upcoming District Attorney race.</p> <p>"They planned it altogether, so that she (Loftus) can be appointed and then become the next District Attorney, and the other people don't have a chance to really win," she alleged. "Remember what happened with the mayor; she got appointed and then elected. Because that's how it works.</p> <p>"By appointing her, they've given her the privilege of getting elected over the other ones," she said.</p> <p>Breed defended her move to insert Loftus into the position, saying the office is too important to leave vacant. "I don't want to leave the district attorney's office unattended," she said. "That's why we really need to make sure that we have somebody who understands the office and who knows what to do from day one and that's Suzy." </p> <p>The move now makes Loftus the incumbent, albeit interim one, when she runs for the official position on Nov. 5, which inevitably will give her some recognition and advantage against the three others vying for the position: <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/nancy-tung-hopes-to-be-1st-chinese-american-da-in-san-francisco" target="_blank">Nancy Tung,</a> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/chesa-boudin-is-a-public-defender-who-wants-to-be-san-francisco-da" target="_blank">Chesa Boudin</a> and <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco" target="_blank">Leif Dautch. </a></p> <p>The other candidates in the race are speaking out. Dautch said the move could backfire. </p> <p>"I don't think it will give her an unfair advantage, because the backlash is going to be swift and sizable. We've been getting new donations and new volunteers. I don't even know who they are," said Dautch. </p> <p>In a statement, Tung echoed the protesters' sentiments.</p> <p>"Mayor London Breed appointing her endorsed candidate for District Attorney, just days before people start voting, reeks of cronyism and political backroom deals," she said. "This is a blatant move to inappropriately influence this critically important election, and yet another example of the District Attorney's Office being politicized and used for personal favoritism."</p> <p>Loftus, a San Francisco native, volunteers at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in city’s Western Addition.</p> <p>She says her partnership with the nonprofit, which serves underprivileged families started more than ten years ago when she worked as an Assistant San Francisco District Attorney. </p> <p>Gascon, who's served in the position for the past nine years, will leave his post effective on Oct. 18.</p> <p>Voters will ultimately decide who will permanently fill the position in the Nov. 5 election. </p> <p><em>Bay City News reporter Daniel Montes contributed to this report. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story431300779 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story431300779 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-431300779",i="relatedHeadlines-431300779",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay" title="Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay" data-articleId="431345330" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Vacar, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:18PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:39PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pacific Gas & Electric elevated its concern for possible power shutoffs as a hot spell moves through the North Bay this weekend. On Saturday night, many North Bay residents will be looking up to the hills for signs of trouble. </p><p>Tinder dry conditions and gusty winds from the warm inland has once again caused the National Weather Service to declare a red flag warning starting at 8 p.m. for elevations about a thousand feet, in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties. </p><p>Red flag conditions will continue overnight until 10 a.m. Sunday. Steady winds of 10 to 20 mph will be accompanied by gusts of 35 mph. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-general-hospital-needs-help-identifying-patient" title="SF General Hospital confirms patient has been identified" data-articleId="431332396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/PATIENT%20SF%20GENERAL_1570227362016.PNG_7687871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/PATIENT%20SF%20GENERAL_1570227362016.PNG_7687871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/PATIENT%20SF%20GENERAL_1570227362016.PNG_7687871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/PATIENT%20SF%20GENERAL_1570227362016.PNG_7687871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/PATIENT%20SF%20GENERAL_1570227362016.PNG_7687871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SF General Hospital confirms patient has been identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aja Seldon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 03:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:17PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials at San Francisco General Hospital confirm they have identified a patient in their care on Friday.</p><p>Hospital officials, were earlier asking for help in identifying the male patient who was brought to the hospital by ambulance on Thursday around 4 a.m. He was located in the area on Howard Street between 11th Street and Lafayette. </p><p>Authorities said he was dressed and had what appear to be house keys.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-killed-in-cupertino-hit-and-run-identified" title="Man killed in Cupertino hit-and-run identified" data-articleId="431325151" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Suspect_accused_of_fatally_running_over__0_7688144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Suspect_accused_of_fatally_running_over__0_7688144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Suspect_accused_of_fatally_running_over__0_7688144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Suspect_accused_of_fatally_running_over__0_7688144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Suspect_accused_of_fatally_running_over__0_7688144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New information in the case of a woman accused of repeatedly running down a man with her car and attempting to run over a second." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed in Cupertino hit-and-run identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 02:11PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:11PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man who was run over and killed at a Cupertino Park on Tuesday has been identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Lupash of Sunnyvale. </p><p>According to court documents, the suspect Mireya Orta, 50, intentionally drove over the victim repeatedly before trying to hit a second person as they walked in the Rancho San Antonio Preserve and Park. </p><p>The second victim identified as Chris Halvorsen, dove to the ground and then hid behind a tree to avoid the suspect's black Audi sedan. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: 