- San Francisco residents holding Electronic Benefit Transfer and Medi-Cal cards can get into 17 city museums and cultural centers free of charge over the summer, according to city officials.

The cardholders will be allowed to present their benefit cards and proof of residency at a participating location to receive free entry for up to four individuals.

According to the website, Museums4all.org-- you have unlimited access to as many participating museums as you like, as many times as you like.

On social media last week, Mayor London Breed said the summer program will allow more than 200,000 San Franciscans free access to museums and art institutions "to ensure that no one is priced-out." She said the program offers children learning and engagement opportunities while they are on break.

This summer, more than 200,000 San Franciscans will have free access to museums & art institutions throughout the City to ensure that no one is priced-out & that we provide opportunities for our children to remain engaged even when school is out for break. https://t.co/46RtjJxwtU — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 22, 2019

In a statement from the mayor's office, nearly one in four San Franciscans is an EBT or Medi-Cal cardholder.

The San Francisco Museums for All initiative will be active June 1-Sept. 2. City officials said those eligible for the initiative can visit participating museums an unlimited number of times.

Participating museums include:

SF MOMA

California Academy of Sciences (offering discounted $3 general admission, not free admission)

De Young Museum

Cartoon Art Museum

Children's Creativity Museum

Legion of Honor Museum

YBCA

SF Botanical Garden

Conservatory of Flowers

Asian Art Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum

Museum of the African Diaspora

Randall Museum

Museum of Craft Design

Contemporary Jewish Museum

SF Recreation and Parks

