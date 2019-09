- New HIV diagnoses in San Francisco reached a record low and there's been an improvement in care outcomes, however, disparities by race, gender, and housing status remain prevalent, according to a new study.

Data from the 2018 Annual HIV Epidemiology Report shows encouraging trends towards achieving San Francisco's goal of zero new HIV infections, the city says.

In 2018, there were 197 new infections, down 13 percent from the previous year in which there were 227 new diagnoses.

"The results of the Annual HIV report are encouraging and show that we are on our way to Getting to Zero new infections," said Mayor Breed. "That said, we know that some San Franciscans need additional care and outreach in order to receive the treatment they need. Our health care professionals and community partners will continue working to reduce disparities among populations and improve HIV care for everyone in our City."

The number of new infections increased among four groups: people who inject drugs, people experiencing homelessness, African Americans and Latinos.

DATA TABLE:

Number of persons newly diagnosed with HIV by race/ethnicity, 2009-2018 in SF

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 White 227 224 220 228 181 135 113 90 82 58 African American 63 63 65 50 48 33 41 34 38 42 Latinos 114 108 85 113 104 94 75 69 65 74 Asian/ Pacific Islander 41 41 36 52 49 44 35 35 29 16 Other/Unknown 27 27 19 22 17 15 17 6 13 7

To strengthen outreach, prevention, and care, the Department of Public Health is allocating $8 million to community organizations who serve those groups.