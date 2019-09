- The City of San Francisco has temporarily resolved a battle over boulders placed in one neighborhood to keep homeless people from sleeping on the sidewalk.

The rocks were placed onto a sidewalk in Clinton Park a couple of weeks ago and in the last 10 days have been moved four times.

The controversy has seemingly come to an end.

The city's public works department said in a statement Monday, "At the request of neighbors, San Francisco Public Works will remove the boulders on Clinton Park tody and work on a longer-term solution. We already are back at the drawing board."

One resident said he feels the neighborhood is being targeted, adding that no one expected the move to draw this much attention.

It all started in early September when neighbors pitched in to buy the boulders and line the sidewalk with them to deter people from setting up tents and doing drugs.

In an act of apparent protest, the boulders were pushed onto the street multiple times. But public works crews put them back onto the sidewalk to get them out of the street.

The rock placement follows city code. They aren't blocking the sidewalk and leave a 4-foot walkway for people to get by. The city didn't remove them until neighbors requested it.

"We need to deal with the homeless problem. This is not a solution. It's a temporary solution which means they'll move somewhere else," said San Francisco native Jim Reid. "I mean they're human beings and they have to find a solution to the homeless problem.