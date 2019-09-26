Supervisor Matt Haney described the situation as a public health crisis and on Tuesday, he introduced a resolution calling on the health department to formulate an emergency plan. It would include more outreach workers and making Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, more readily available.
"We also need to make sure treatment spots are available," Haney said. "If there's somebody out there that needs help and we don't have anything available, that's dangerous and reckless...I don't know how anybody can say we're doing enough when more and more people are dying."
In response to Haney's proposal, Mayor London Breed said in a written statement, "The Department of Public Health has nurses and outreach workers out on the street everyday helping people into treatment and working to prevent overdoses."
During a Board of Supervisor meeting two weeks ago, the mayor said the San Francisco police and the U.S. Attorney's Office are targeting high level drug dealers.
"Sadly, what we know right now is people are arrested, and they're released and there are no consequences," said Breed.
According to the Department of Public Health, there were 259 drug overdose deaths in 2018, up from 222 the year before. The head of San Francisco General Hospital's emergency department told KTVU he sees deadly overdoses almost every day, so he expects the numbers this year to surpass last year.
The deaths are more than just numbers to the people who actually live on the streets.
"I've seen two to three people not survive from drug overdoses," said Kyrra Wright, who was homeless until recently.
Haney said he expects the Board of Supervisors to approve his resolution when they vote on it next month.
Posted Sep 26 2019 09:51PM PDT
The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday announced several new safety features debuting on the app to help both riders and drivers feel safer.
The new features, which will be rolled out in the coming months, include a 911 text feature, bike lane alerts, ride verification using Bluetooth technology, on-trip reporting and real-time identification checks for drivers.
"It's not just about interpersonal safety, it's also about road safety," said Uber's head of safety products Sachin Kansal. "Safety on the platform is the most important thing."
Posted Sep 26 2019 09:32PM PDT
School districts across the Bay Area are seeing life-saving results from a new app in which students report anonymous tips.
It's called Say Something and students are using the app to notify administrators about thoughts of suicide, violence and more.
The idea isn't new. If you see something, say something. It's a simple message, now in the form of an app, encouraging students to anonymously intervene.
Posted Sep 26 2019 07:31PM PDT
Home sales in the Bay Area hit a nine-year low during the month of August, according to new data released Thursday by financial services firm CoreLogic.
The data show that last month, 7,247 homes were sold in the Bay Area, the lowest for that month since August 2010 when just 6,698 homes were sold in the region.
"Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly six percent from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline," Andrew LePage, an analyst with CoreLogic, said in a statement.