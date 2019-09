- PG&E officials said a gas leak has been capped following a break Wednesday evening in San Jose that prompted evacuations.

The flow of gas was stopped at 8:08 p.m. at 2487 Zachary Way, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said.

A contractor working in the area struck a half-inch plastic pipe and that prompted the evacuation of 16 homes.

Only one customer, which was the home where the break occurred, was without gas service for any length of time, Guidi said.

The contractor was not working for PG&E.

As of 8:11 p.m. residents were expected to get word shortly that they could return home, according to the San Jose Fire Department.