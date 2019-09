Federal investigators say a fatal crash involving a Tesla driver last year was made worse because CalTrans roadway safety equipment was not working at the time. NTSB investigators say a broken freeway attenuator made the fatal crash on southbound Highway 101 worse.

“When the accident occurred, this crash attenuator was not operable. Had it been operable, the results may have been less severe,” said Christopher O’Neil, a spokesman for the NTSB based in Washington, D.C.

Monday the NTSB issued a safety report as part of its investigation into that fatal accident that killed 38-year old engineer Walter Huang. The agency calls on CalTrans to repair damaged equipment such as attenuators more quickly, and better track repair work. On March 23, 2018, Huang, operating his Tesla Model X on autopilot, crashed into the attenuator on southbound 101 at the split with Highway 85 in Mountain View.