- South Bay leaders are stepping back from making changes to how they notify ICE about the release of criminals who are undocumented.

Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 not to change the county's policy for notifying immigration officials regarding the release of undocumented immigrants.

The decision came after county staff recommended keeping policies the same, in part citing state law and legal limitations.

The controversial topic arose after the February stabbing death of Bambi Larson in her San Jose home.

Records show her accused killer, Carlos Arevalo-Carranza, is in the country illegally and has a long criminal history.

In April, the Board asked county staff to review its ICE notification policy and come back with recommendations.

About 80 people gathered before the meeting with signs to rally against any changes and cheered after the decision.

Arevalo-Carranza has not yet entered a plea and is due back in court June 14.