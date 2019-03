- Security lines swelled and United Airlines flights at SFO’s Terminal 3 were grounded Saturday morning after a security issue involving a loaded magazine.

Airport Manager Chris Morgan tells KTVU a bag with a loaded magazine was accidently brought into the terminal after TSA mistake. They flagged it as a “threat item” at 6:35 a.m. but pulled the wrong bag from the security line, allowing the passenger to pick up his bag and continue about his trip.

TSA shut down three checkpoints when they realized what happened and searched for the traveler for an hour until security lines were re-opened at 7:35 a.m.

He was questioned and Morgan said the traveler didn’t realize he had that in his bag. The man said he was at a shooting range the day before and didn’t realize it was still in his bag. There was no gun in the bag.